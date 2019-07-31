

CTV News Vancouver





Vancouver Pride Week is one of the biggest events of its kind in the country with dozens of opportunities for those looking to celebrate, discover and reflect on the local LGBTQ+ movement.

Here's CTV News' guide to the week's happenings.



Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival

When: Aug. 4, 12 – 3 p.m.

Where: West End

Cost: Free

What: The largest event of its kind in Western Canada, the Vancouver Pride Parade is billed as "a chance to recognize how far we have come and reflect on where we need to go from here." The parade will start at Robson and Thurlow streets, proceeding west along Robson then south down Denman Street and finally along Beach Avenue before finishing at Sunset Beach. The parade has several events associated with it including a viewing brunch on the roof of English Bay Bathhouse.



Sunset Beach Festival

When: Sunset Beach Park

Where: Aug. 4, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

What: Revellers are invited to attend this event before and/or after the Pride parade. Eureka O'Hara and Shuga Cain will headline the main stage. The festival also features a 19+ zone where guests are invited to dance and bring their drinks into newly expanded lounge space by the water. A community zone will be set up with booths from advocates who work to advance human rights and support local communities. There will also be some 170 vendors at the festival.



After Hours Pride at the Vancouver Aquarium

When: Aug. 1, 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Vancouver Aquarium, 845 Avison Way, Vancouver

Cost: $38 regular price, $30 for members

What: After Hours Pride bills itself as an event like no other. According to the aquarium, the evening will include "fabulously fishy drag performances" and guests will get to "learn all about the freaky sex lives of animals." Food and drinks from PYUR, Whistler Brewing Co., Hey Y'All and Lonetree will be available for purchase.



Pride at the Gallery

When: Friday, Aug. 2

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery, 1st floor

Cost: $24 for general admission, $18 for students and seniors, free for VAG members

What: On Aug. 2, the Vancouver Art Gallery is putting on special programming "recognizing the contributions, vitality and strength of (the) LGBTQ+" community in partnership with the Pride Society. The VAG event will also feature two licensed bars, one of which will host the Me Love BINGO! drag event by artist Kyle Loven. The other will allow guests to take part painting a collective mural. The evening will also feature a "Queer Living Library" consisting of "conversations to celebrate the persistence and lived experience of queer art and artists."



Chicks Ahoy! Pride Boat Cruise Party

When: Friday, Aug. 2, 7 to 11 p.m.

Where: Magic Charm at Magic Yacht Charters, 1601 Bayshore Drive

Cost: $54.99+GST

What: This event put on by Flygirl is a boat ride that starts at Coal Harbour.

"With panoramic views, a big outdoor deck, two floors, two lounges, and gender neutral washrooms on each level, the Magic Charm’s the perfect place to kick off Pride weekend," the event's website says. "Bring your rainbows, sailor getups, and get wild with us for this beloved Vancouver Pride tradition."

As of Wednesday afternoon, tickets to Chicks Ahoy! were sold out, but the website said spaces might still be available if some ticket-holders don't show up.



Aging with Pride

When: Thursday, Aug. 8, 1- 4 p.m.

Where: Haro Park Centre Society – 1233 Haro Street, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: This event is specifically for members of the LGBTQ+ community who are 55 and over. The gathering is described as "an afternoon of celebration and mingling with peers."

According to the event's website, light snacks will be provided as well as a special performance and a discussion of the history of Vancouver's Pride movement.