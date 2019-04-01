The White Rock Pride Society is speaking out after a local Catholic community centre allegedly refused to host its annual fundraising gala.

Society president Ernie Klassen said they applied to use the Star of the Sea Community Centre for the July 27 event, and were initially told the venue was available – until they explained what it was for.

The community centre then declined, saying the fundraiser is not in line with the "core values of the Catholic Church," according to Klassen.

Members of the WRPS said they were taken aback by the decision.

"I personally have felt extremely welcomed in this community," Klassen told CTV News. "I feel like we were going backwards in time."

Though there's another potential venue at the White Rock Community Centre, Klassen said it's more expensive and has a "completely different feeling."

Society members have spoken with a lawyer, but haven't decided whether they want to fight to use the church's venue or look somewhere else.

The WRPS gala celebrates inclusiveness and diversity in the city, and the money raised at this year's event is going to the Alexandra Neighbourhood House, an organization that operates programs for LGBTQ seniors and youth in Surrey.

The Star of the Sea Catholic Parish, which operates the community centre, declined to comment on the situation when reached by CTV News.

The Archdiocese of Vancouver issued a brief email saying they "decided against responding publicly to the White Rock Pride Society's complaint."

Klassen said if the venue is going to exclude certain groups, the church should consider changing its name.

"They shouldn't call it a community centre," Klassen said. "Because it's a community centre with an asterisk beside it."