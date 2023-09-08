Pride crosswalks in Richmond defaced 9 times in 1 month, suspects sought: RCMP

Mounties are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects as they investigate several incidents in which Pride crosswalks were vandalized in Richmond last month.

In a news release Friday, Richmond RCMP said a total of nine crosswalks were tagged with anti-LGBTQ2S+ graffiti between Aug. 1 and Aug. 29.

"Extensive video canvassing has been conducted, resulting in four suspects associated to an alleged mischief that took place in the overnight hours of Aug. 2," Cpl. Adriana O'Malley said in the release, adding that the incident occurred at a local high school in the 8100 block of St. Albans Road. "While the suspects faces are all covered, some are wearing distinctive clothing which may assist in their identification."

The first suspect was seen wearing a black hoodie or jacket, a dark face mask, black pants, black-and-white shoes and a black backpack with a gold Vans emblem.

The second suspect was also wearing a black hoodie or jacket, as well as a white face mask, black pants, black shoes, and was holding a white can.

Mounties describe the third suspect's clothing as a two-toned jacket that "appears to be black and dark grey or green." That suspect was also wearing black pants, white running shoes, a black backpack with a red emblem on the side and was holding a white can.

The fourth suspect was wearing a black-and-white hoodie or jacket with Mickey Mouse on the front, black pants with a white stripe down the side, white shoes and a black backpack with a white emblem on the back.

"Hate-motivated crimes or incidents can have a significant impact on those being targeted. These mischiefs can potentially undermine our LGBTQ2S+ community's sense of safety in Richmond," Insp. Michael Cohee said in the release. "Everyone has the right to feel safe and we are doing everything we can to identify those involved, which is why we are appealing to the public for your assistance in identifying these suspects."

Anyone with information is asked to call Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or to make an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.