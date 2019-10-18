VANCOUVER - St. George’s School, an exclusive private school for boys from kindergarten to Grade 12, confirms a number of students have been suspended or expelled for their role in what the school is describing as "deeply offensive behaviour."

In a statement, the school says the behaviour took place both online and in the school.

“We immediately launched an investigation which included contacting our (Vancouver police) school liaison officer," says the statement. "Our liaison officer has confirmed that this was not a criminal matter. We have found no safety risk to the school community."

Citing confidentiality and privacy concerns, the school will not provide any further information on the ages of the boys involved, or what took place — but according to the BC Ministry of Education, it involves racism.

The education ministry says it was made aware of the school's investigation and plans to conduct an inspection of St. George's next month to make sure its policies and operations meet the standards of the Independent School Act.

"B.C.'s schools are places of learning – racism is unacceptable and not tolerated," the ministry said in a statement. "Any report of racist behaviour is very concerning. As soon as the ministry became aware of this incident it immediately contacted the school."

St. George’s has more than 1,100 students and some of them live on campus.

Annual tuition for the prestigious school nestled deep on Vancouver’s west side ranges from $23,740 for day students to $71,490 for international students in the boarding program.