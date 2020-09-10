VANCOUVER -- Covid-19 has created a financial burden for many due to lost revenue and increased program costs.

As a result there have been a rise in community organizations having to shut their doors.

The Sport For Life Society surveyed 1300 sport organizations nationwide.

They found that 73% of community sport organizations are temporarily closed and more than 50% will not resume operations in 2021.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart charities help support access to sport and play for kids across Canada.

They have announced an eight million dollar sport relief fund to help sport and recreation organizations continue delivering programs.

They plan to provide this support based on need in the form of grants.

This will help enable safe sport and play across the country.

The fund will be available to eligible organizations who demonstrate the greatest need and will be open from September 12th to October 4th.

Canadian Tire Jumpstart Charities