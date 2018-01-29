

A rainfall warning issued Sunday for Metro Vancouver has been renewed, and Environment Canada is now calling for heavy rain through the day on Monday.

Metro Vancouver has already seen 40 millimetres of rain since Sunday afternoon, the Fraser Valley saw 30 millimetres and eastern Vancouver Island saw up to 100 millimetres.

"A moisture-laden frontal system will continue to move across the South Coast," Environment Canada said in a warning issued Monday.

City of Vancouver crews are out clearing catch basins in areas prone to flooding. The city is asking residents to use the VanConnect app to report flooding.

An additional 15 to 25 millimetres of rain is expected to fall on Monday.

