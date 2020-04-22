VANCOUVER -- B.C. has been under a provincial state of emergency for more than a month now, and the premier is set to discuss the ongoing response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Premier John Horgan is scheduled to speak Wednesday afternoon.

CTVNewsVancouver.ca will stream the news conference LIVE @ 1:30 p.m.

Few details have been outlined about what Horgan will discuss, but he's expected to answer questions from the media.

B.C. first entered a state of emergency because of COVID-19 on March 18 and it has since been extended twice. The province is expected to stay in a state of emergency until at least April 28.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.