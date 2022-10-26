Premier-designate David Eby to meet with B.C.'s lieutenant-governor

B.C.'s premier-designate will meet with the province's lieutenant-governor Wednesday afternoon.

Few details were given about the meeting between David Eby and Janet Austin, but it's expected to be a step towards Eby formally being sworn in as premier. Eby's transition team said Tuesday it's likely that swearing in will happen before the end of November.

Eby has already been assembling his core team, including a new chief of staff and a new head of the public service. The team guiding him as he takes on the province's top job includes former finance minister Carole James.

Eby, who was the former attorney general and housing minister, was declared the head of the governing NDP last week following the abrupt end of the party’s leadership race.

On Friday, the premier-designate said his focus in his first 100 days will be launching initiatives to expand affordable housing, shift fossil fuel subsidies to clean energy, and improve the province’s struggling health-care system.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.