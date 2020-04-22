VANCOUVER -- Looking to get your hands on the new Dr. Henry Fluevogs? The pre-sale of the special edition shoes will go live online Thursday.

The shoes were designed in honour of Dr. Bonnie Henry, B.C.'s provincial health officer, and 100 per cent of the profits from their sale will support Food Banks BC, according to the company.

For those who are keen to be first in the online queue to buy the "Dr. Henry", the sale kicks off at 4 p.m. PST with a limit of one per customer. The shoes retail for $339 CAD and are part of Fluevog's "Operetta" line. The designer estimates the shoes will be available for delivery by late summer 2020, but they are unable to guarantee a fixed date at this point.

The shoes will be available in sizes five through 12, including half sizes, and the company says they will fit "true to size." However, because this is a special edition pre-sale with proceeds going to charity, the shoes cannot be returned or exchanged.

In a news release from the shoe designer, Dr. Henry is described as an "outstanding source of knowledge and reassurance during the current fight against COVID-19.

"She has been known to wear Fluevogs to the odd press conference or two," the company said.

The designer said the shoes were created with Dr. Henry's blessing and "in honour of their namesake."

The magenta heels have a large buckle, chunky heel, interlacing and patent leather accents. The "Dr. Henry" also carries some words from its namesake stamped on the inside of the shoe which read, "be kind, be calm and be safe."