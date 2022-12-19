Pre-paying for meals and shorter work week among changes in restaurant rebirth scene
Since netting a Michelin star earlier this year, Vancouver's Quebecois-themed bistro St. Lawrence has been especially busy, with its chef crediting robust bookings to the confluence of extra buzz and the annual crush of holiday revellers.
In order to manage the flood of reservations, restaurateur J-C Poirier says bookings are capped at one month in advance and diners are asked to pre-pay for their meals.
“That was an idea that came with the pandemic but it turns out that it is such a good model, and it works for our restaurant,” says Poirier.
“We know what you order, we know how many staff we need. We also eliminated completely the problem of people not showing for the reservation or cancelling at the last minute for whatever reason.”
Pent-up demand appears to be fuelling a hearty appetite for restaurant dining this holiday season, as pandemic-weary Canadians seek festive gatherings for the first time in three years.
Industry analyst Vince Sgabellone of the analytics firm NPD Group says that's especially thanks to families keen to venture out again, as well as sustained interest among the broader population that rebounded in the spring when public spaces reopened.
“They miss the socializing, they miss the experience, they miss the food,” says Sgabellone. “They miss everything and they just want to get out of the house, especially with so many people still working from home.”
With increased demand comes a flood of reservations but that welcome scheduling challenge is vulnerable to cancellations and last-minute change-ups, says Poirier. His restaurant imposed a $20 cancellation fee in 2019 but entire tables would still not show up.
“If you get an appointment at the dentist or even like yoga, if you don't show up you're going to be charged a certain amount of money,” says Poirier.
“I don't know why it became a standard for the restaurant industry that it's OK, we can just not show up for our appointment. For me, it had no logic in that so I wanted to do something in the hope that other restaurants will follow.
“And I think most people now are taking at least a small amount of money on reservations.”
Poirier says they are “civilized and fair” in cases where a guest calls to say they can't make it. Most often he says that results in rescheduling to another date. The St. Lawrence website says credits are issued for cancellations with at least 48 hours' notice, but are not guaranteed otherwise. Refunds are only for “few exceptions.”
The Toronto eatery 20 Victoria has a pre-pay reservation system for its $175 set menu, which includes gratuity, says host and owner Chris White. He opened the restaurant in June 2021, roughly a year after his previous restaurant, Brothers Food & Wine, closed during the early months of the pandemic.
“Reservations are a disaster all over town, I think. That's all you hear from people - is that you can't get in anywhere,” says White, who has noticed “more parties of four and six” as the holidays approach.
He says he implemented pre-pay in part to support broader workload and compensation changes at the restaurant that eliminated tips, put employees on salary instead of an hourly wage and guaranteed health benefits.
But asking customers to pre-pay wasn't easy, adds White, whose restaurant is open Tuesdays to Fridays, allowing staff a three-day weekend in a 42-hour work week.
“It was hard to come to terms with but for us we're 22 seats and I spent years having an emotional, visceral reaction to people cancelling so cavalierly.... If you are a table of four who are double-booking at another restaurant or whatever the reason, you're a quarter of our dining room,” he says.
“I stopped being comfortable with that. I just thought from another angle through the pandemic, we just value our time differently.”
White says COVID-19 restrictions forced the restaurant industry to reckon with long-standing labour problems including wage equity, work-life balance and mental health. He also welcomed a son in 2021, and family time became increasingly precious.
“It was a crazy time of reflection, right?” he says of intermittent measures that either shuttered restaurants or limited capacity.
“And as those weeks went on you saw angry hospitality workers at home realizing that they've been devalued. And there's consequences for that. It really was hard to digest.”
Labour reform is a priority for Poirier, too, who says that in January the work week contracts to five days instead of six to better match staff family schedules. Health benefits will expand to include mental health coverage and the restaurant will match RRSP contributions. To support that, a prepaid ticket for a three-course meal will increase to $125 plus tax and gratuity, up from December's price of $89.
Poirier says the idea is not really anything new.
“A lot of people in fine dining in Europe were already doing that system. It's just here we didn't have the culture. It was scary prior to the pandemic to impose that, but after that I said, 'I'm going for it,' and I'm glad I did,” says Poirier.
White acknowledges the practice may work better for some restaurants than others - it likely helps to have a dedicated clientele, a prix fixe menu and to cater to a higher income bracket.
He wonders if the apparent rush back to indoor dining is as strong among lower income customers, and if enthusiasm will continue in the New Year when credit card bills arrive.
While overall restaurant traffic has not returned to 2019 levels, Sgabellone says dinner service surpassed pre-pandemic numbers in recent months, and family outings went “up quite considerably” at eateries ranging from fast food to full-service restaurants.
“The one silver lining perhaps of COVID is that more and more families seem to be eating together as a family with the kids, and more so than prior, those meal occasions include a restaurant meal,” says Sgabellone.
Sgabellone says another group driving restaurant traffic is Generation Z, especially the 18-to-24-year-olds who are now working their first jobs but have discretionary funds because many still live at home.
“We're seeing this spike of younger adults flooding into full-service restaurants, where typically they would hang out at the lower-priced restaurants, the quick-service restaurants.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Police say three of the five people killed during a mass shooting at a building in Vaughan, Ont. were members of the condo board.
Canada will attempt to confiscate assets from Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich
The federal government plans to target a Russian oligarch using a law to confiscate and divert assets held by people who have been sanctioned, says Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.
'Freedom Convoy' protest voted news story of the year
The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines. The weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest was by far the top choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year, as voted by editors in newsrooms across the country.
Elon Musk Twitter poll ends with users seeking his departure
More than half of 17.5 million users who responded to a Twitter poll created by billionaire Elon Musk over whether he should step down as head of the company had voted yes by the time the poll closed Monday.
Dozens hurt in turbulent Hawaii flight, 11 seriously
A flight from Phoenix to Honolulu carrying many people travelling for the holidays encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing, sending some unrestrained people and objects flying about the cabin and seriously injuring 11, officials and passengers said.
Jeremy Clarkson column about Meghan sparks tide of criticism
British television presenter Jeremy Clarkson said Monday he is 'horrified to have caused so much hurt' with a scathing column about Prince Harry's wife, Meghan, that attracted a flood of complaints.
Jan. 6 panel wraps work with 'roadmap to justice' for Trump
The U.S. House Jan. 6 committee is wrapping up its investigation of the violent 2021 U.S. Capitol insurrection, with lawmakers on Monday declaring that they have assembled a 'roadmap to justice' to bring criminal charges against former president Donald Trump and his allies.
Holiday season health advice from Canada's top doctor
Canada's top doctor shares her advice for protecting the health of yourself and loved ones in the first holiday season largely free of COVID-19 restrictions.
Historic biodiversity agreement reached at UN conference
Negotiators reached a historic deal at a UN biodiversity conference early Monday that would represent the most significant effort to protect the world's lands and oceans and provide critical financing to save biodiversity in the developing world.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island snowfall warnings issued; up to 20 cm in Greater Victoria
Snowfall warnings are in effect for much of Vancouver Island, with forecasters calling for up to 20 centimetres of snow in the Greater Victoria region.
-
West Shore RCMP seek owner of high-value stamp collection after investigation into stolen property
Mounties are searching for the rightful owner of an extensive stamp collection that turned up amid an investigation into stolen property on the West Shore.
-
Has B.C. turned a new leaf on protecting biodiversity?
Environmental groups are applauding B.C. Premier David Eby's new promise to protect 30 per cent of the province's land by 2030 in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.
Calgary
-
Flight delays, cancellations frustrate holiday travellers at YYC Calgary International Airport
It's the busiest time of the year at YYC Calgary International Airport as people return or head home for the holidays.
-
'Freedom Convoy' protest voted news story of the year
The massive convoy of demonstrators that rolled into Ottawa this past winter loudly heralded a new era in Canadian politics, with blaring horns and the rumble of hundreds of idling engines. The weeks-long "Freedom Convoy" protest was by far the top choice for The Canadian Press news story of the year, as voted by editors in newsrooms across the country.
-
Dean Brody to play Calgary concert at WinSport Event Centre in March
Canadian county artist Dean Brody will be performing in Calgary in the spring.
Edmonton
-
Stuart Skinner signs 3-year contract extension with Edmonton Oilers
The 24-year-old from Edmonton has a record of 9-8-0-1, a goals-against average of 2.83 and a .915 save percentage for the Oilers this season. Skinner made 40-plus saves in three wins.
-
1 dead, 1 injured in pair of central Edmonton assaults Sunday morning
Police are investigating a pair of early Sunday morning assaults in downtown Edmonton in which a 36-year-old was killed and another man was injured.
-
World archery championship in 2024 awarded to Lac La Biche, Alta.
Lac La Biche, Alta., has been chosen to host the 2024 world archery field championship by the world's governing body of the sport.
Toronto
-
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Police say three of the five people killed during a mass shooting at a building in Vaughan, Ont. were members of the condo board.
-
TIMELINE: What we know about the Vaughan mass shooting
Police continue to investigate a mass shooting that left six people dead at a Vaughan condominium building, including the suspected gunman. The shooting took place inside a building near Jane Street and Rutherford Road on Sunday night. The suspect, a 73-year-old resident of the building, was pronounced dead after being shot by a responding officer.
-
Fight involving 30 people using 'multiple weapons' in Brampton, police say
Police say a fight between about 30 people broke out in Brampton Monday afternoon and multiple weapons were involved.
Montreal
-
'30-by-30': What's in the COP15 biodiversity summit agreement
A United Nations nature summit culminated on Monday with a global deal to protect the ecosystems that prop up half the world economy, and prevent the further loss of already ravaged plant and animal populations.
-
Memorial service and funeral scheduled for Ukrainian girl killed in hit-and-run
The memorial service and funeral for seven-year-old Mariia Legenkovska is set for this week at the Saint-Sophie Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral. The girl's father, Andreii Legenkovska, who serves in Ukraine's Territorial Defence Forces, arrived in Montreal Sunday and will be at the services along with Mariia's mother.
-
Trudeau and Legault to meet in Montreal on Tuesday
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault will meet Tuesday in Montreal, after their important meeting was cancelled Friday due to the snowstorm that hit Quebec and Ontario.
Winnipeg
-
Vandalism to Winnipeg bus shelters cost nearly $700K over 15 months
Nearly $700,000 was spent repairing vandalism to Winnipeg bus shelters over 15 months as city and community leaders urge more support for an unhoused population that has exploded during the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
'Really traumatic': Winnipeg store workers attacked with bear spray
A Winnipeg store owner is calling for stricter penalties for using bear mace on people after several of his staff members were hit with the spray.
-
What are Manitoba’s soil moisture levels after a year of record precipitation?
Following a year of record precipitation, a new report from the Manitoba government shows that soil moisture levels were near normal or below normal in most Manitoba basins at the time of freeze-up.
Saskatoon
-
'Best game I've ever watched in my life': Saskatoon man enjoys World Cup final live
Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish attended 41 full 2022 World Cup games, including the finale.
-
Saskatoon police arrest 18-year-old in connection with Dec. 1 murder
Saskatoon police have arrested 18-year-old Zennen Thomas in connection to the Dec. 1 murder of Kaylum Tom.
-
Extreme cold warnings in effect for northern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings on Sunday as a multi-day episode of “very cold wind chills” descends on the prairies.
Regina
-
Extreme cold warnings issued for southwestern Sask.
Environment Canada has issued extreme cold warnings for parts of southwestern Saskatchewan as wind chill values hit -40 C.
-
Santa's helpers spread Christmas cheer to Sask. First Nations communities
This is Santa Claus’ busiest time of the year, which is why he needs some help.
-
Local church adopting seniors for Christmas
Lakeview United Church has been part of Regina’s adopt-a-family program for decades, packing food hampers and gifts for families in need.
Atlantic
-
Conflict over new Indigenous lobster fishery continues to smoulder amid some progress
Federal conservation officers have seized more than 7,000 lobster traps in the two years since violence flared in Nova Scotia when a First Nation tried to assert a treaty right by fishing out of season.
-
Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students
Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.
-
'We will fight this': N.B. unions protest Bill 23 outside Labour Minister, MLA offices
Members of the New Brunswick Federation of Labour, its affiliate unions, and Unifor were seen protesting Bill 23 outside the office of Labour Minister Trevor Holder on Monday, as well as several other MLA offices across the province.
London
-
Increased police presence in Southwold Township
OPP are warning of an increased police presence in Southwold Township. According to a release, officers responded to an incident overnight and remain on scene at an address on Fingal Line.
-
London police seize nearly $400,000 in drugs
London police have seized nearly $400,000 worth of drugs as well as weapons as part of an investigation. On Dec. 16, officers used a search warrant at a home on Regal Drive.
-
Fanshawe cuts all ties with Paul Haggis
Fanshawe College is revoking an honorary degree given to Oscar-winning screenwriter Paul Haggis. Haggis studied cinematography at the London school.
Northern Ontario
-
Details of $10 a day child care in northeast released
Northeastern Ontario has been allocated 1,253 child care spaces under a provincial plan to begin offering $10 a day child care by September 2025.
-
Allegedly drunk driver crashes into OPP cruiser at R.I.D.E. checkpoint
Police charged a motorist accused of crashing into a marked OPP cruiser at a R.I.D.E. checkpoint with impaired driving.
-
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Police say three of the five people killed during a mass shooting at a building in Vaughan, Ont. were members of the condo board.
Kitchener
-
WRPS officer charged with possession, making child pornography available
A Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officer has been charged in connection to an online child sexual exploitation investigation.
-
Man suffers life-threatening injuries in Kitchener shooting
One person has been rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Kitchener.
-
Three of 5 people killed in Vaughan, Ont. were members of condo board, police say
Police say three of the five people killed during a mass shooting at a building in Vaughan, Ont. were members of the condo board.