VANCOUVER -- YVR is making every character count in one of its latest social media posts promoting physical distancing.

The airport took to Twitter to make a point about the importance of personal space during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Staff took advantage of the 280-character limit to tweet just three words: "Practice Social Distancing." Each word is separated physically by several lines of periods.

The visual reminder comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urges Canadians to stay home, and keep two meters apart.

The Vancouver International Airport has stepped up its measures to address the spread of COVID-19, as the federal government announced last week it would be one of four Canadian airports accepting international flights during the outbreak.

Airport CEO Craig Richmond said travellers will be screened before they board their flights to Canada and anyone who presents symptoms of the virus won't be allowed to board.

Passengers are also now seeing new screening questions when they land. Automated questionnaires on the touchscreens at entry points are now asking everyone who is arriving from overseas whether they have a fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

New arrivals will also be required to acknowledge that they're being asked to self-isolate for two weeks to keep COVID-19 from spreading.

However, last week, border agents voiced concerns that they hadn't been properly trained to conduct this screening. At least one critic on Twitter addressed these concerns in a response to YVR's post.