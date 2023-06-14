'Powers that we don’t throw around lightly': B.C. officials wary of declaring wildfire emergency

As dozens of wildfires burn across British Columbia—including one that’s become the second-largest in the province’s history—officials are wary of declaring a state of emergency.

Bowinn Ma, the minister of emergency management and climate readiness, told reporters Wednesday that B.C.’s Wildfire Act includes “substantial tools” to support the provincial response to wildfires.

She says the government would only declare a state of emergency in B.C. if officials needed to access discretionary powers, such as the ability to restrict movement across the province, commandeer supply chains or price fix certain commodities.

“These are extraordinary powers that we don’t throw around lightly,” Ma said during the latest provincial update on the wildfire situation. “It is something that we are constantly monitoring and taking a look at as things roll out throughout the season.”

4 FIRE-RELATED STATE OF EMERGENCIES DECLARED TO DATE

The last time a state of emergency was declared in B.C. due to wildfires was on July 20, 2021. It stayed in effect for 56 days.

During that season, a total of 1,642 wildfires burned 869,279 hectares across the province, according to the government’s wildfire season summary.

B.C. has also declared a state of emergency during wildfire seasons in 2018, 2017 and 2003.

In 2018, the province experienced 2,117 wildfires, which consumed more than 1.3 million hectares of land, surpassing the previous record of 1.2 million hectares that burned in 2017.

The 2003 wildfire season was an unprecedented one, according to to the province, which recorded nearly 2,500 fires burning more than 265,000 hectares.

HOW THE 2023 SEASON IS SHAPING UP

Forests Minister Bruce Ralston provided a breakdown of the number of wildfires currently burning across B.C. at the beginning of Wednesday’s update.

“There are currently 86 fires burning across British Columbia, 13 of which have been detected in just the last 24 hours.”

Since the start of the wildfire season in April, Ralston says the province has recorded 443 wildfires, which have burned a total of 762,000 hectares.

“The 20 year average for this time of year is 306 wildfires and 18,000 hectares,” said Ralston.

The vast majority of the hectares that have burned are in the northeastern part of the province, the site of the Donnie Creek wildfire.

As of Wednesday, that fire is listed as 4,875 square kilometres in size, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Ma says one of the reasons her ministry and position were created last year was to acknowledge the state of the climate crisis.

“We can’t just be good at responding and recovering from disasters. We also have to be better at preparing for and mitigating the impacts of those disasters before they happen,” she said.

“It’s very difficult to anticipate what will happen in this wildfire season but that’s why we have to be flexible, we have to be fast, we have to be agile when dealing with this situation,” Ma said.