'Powers that we don’t throw around lightly': B.C. officials wary of declaring wildfire emergency
As dozens of wildfires burn across British Columbia—including one that’s become the second-largest in the province’s history—officials are wary of declaring a state of emergency.
Bowinn Ma, the minister of emergency management and climate readiness, told reporters Wednesday that B.C.’s Wildfire Act includes “substantial tools” to support the provincial response to wildfires.
She says the government would only declare a state of emergency in B.C. if officials needed to access discretionary powers, such as the ability to restrict movement across the province, commandeer supply chains or price fix certain commodities.
“These are extraordinary powers that we don’t throw around lightly,” Ma said during the latest provincial update on the wildfire situation. “It is something that we are constantly monitoring and taking a look at as things roll out throughout the season.”
4 FIRE-RELATED STATE OF EMERGENCIES DECLARED TO DATE
The last time a state of emergency was declared in B.C. due to wildfires was on July 20, 2021. It stayed in effect for 56 days.
During that season, a total of 1,642 wildfires burned 869,279 hectares across the province, according to the government’s wildfire season summary.
B.C. has also declared a state of emergency during wildfire seasons in 2018, 2017 and 2003.
In 2018, the province experienced 2,117 wildfires, which consumed more than 1.3 million hectares of land, surpassing the previous record of 1.2 million hectares that burned in 2017.
The 2003 wildfire season was an unprecedented one, according to to the province, which recorded nearly 2,500 fires burning more than 265,000 hectares.
HOW THE 2023 SEASON IS SHAPING UP
Forests Minister Bruce Ralston provided a breakdown of the number of wildfires currently burning across B.C. at the beginning of Wednesday’s update.
“There are currently 86 fires burning across British Columbia, 13 of which have been detected in just the last 24 hours.”
Since the start of the wildfire season in April, Ralston says the province has recorded 443 wildfires, which have burned a total of 762,000 hectares.
“The 20 year average for this time of year is 306 wildfires and 18,000 hectares,” said Ralston.
The vast majority of the hectares that have burned are in the northeastern part of the province, the site of the Donnie Creek wildfire.
As of Wednesday, that fire is listed as 4,875 square kilometres in size, according to BC Wildfire Service.
Ma says one of the reasons her ministry and position were created last year was to acknowledge the state of the climate crisis.
“We can’t just be good at responding and recovering from disasters. We also have to be better at preparing for and mitigating the impacts of those disasters before they happen,” she said.
“It’s very difficult to anticipate what will happen in this wildfire season but that’s why we have to be flexible, we have to be fast, we have to be agile when dealing with this situation,” Ma said.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
Trudeau learned of Paul Bernardo transfer the day it happened, before Mendicino knew
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he learned about the prison transfer of Paul Bernardo the day it happened — a day earlier than Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
B.C. man disrupts track meet, asks for confirmation of 9-year-old's gender
When Heidi Starr went to her daughter’s track and field meet in Kelowna last week, she thought she’d be cheering her child on—not shielding her from transphobia.
House committee recommends windfall tax for grocers if Competition Bureau finds evidence of profiteering
The Canadian government should introduce a windfall tax on large grocery chains if the Competition Bureau finds evidence that they’re generating excess profits on food items, the parliamentary agriculture committee says.
Household debt level rises as interest rates bite into cash flow
Canadians have less cash to spend even as they are taking on more debt, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday, at a time when interest rates are the highest they've been in decades.
Pilot crashes small plane off coast of Wales, survives
Volunteers with a charity lifeboat service and beachgoers assisted the pilot of a light aircraft after the plane crashed into the sea off the coast of Porthcawl, Wales, on Tuesday.
Poilievre says Mendicino 'lying,' should resign or be fired over handling of Bernardo intel
Facing calls to resign, Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino announced Wednesday he'll be issuing a 'ministerial directive' requiring Canada's corrections agency to reform how it handles high profile prison transfers, after it was revealed that the minister's office knew about plans to transfer notorious serial rapist and convicted killer Paul Bernardo, months before it happened.
Volkswagen deal to cost the federal government more than previously announced: PBO
The parliamentary budget officer says Canada's exclusive contract with German auto giant Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in southwestern Ontario will cost the federal government up to $16.3 billion over the next ten years.
'Moment of reckoning' could soon be at hand for Trump: analyst
Added to the charges brought against former U.S. president Donald Trump involving classified documents is a possible second indictment based on his alleged role in the 2021 U.S. Capitol riot. The ongoing investigation into the attack has the potential to end a nearly eight-year journey that ushered in MAGA conservatism and remade the Republican party in Trump's own image, writes political analyst Eric Ham.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. launches blueprint to fend off climate's 'one-two punch' on the ocean
B.C. has unveiled an action plan to tackle the two greatest climate threats to the ocean, coastal communities and marine ecosystems on the West Coast.
-
B.C. eyes reopening date for Vancouver Island highway closed by wildfire
The province is hoping to partially reopen Highway 4 on Vancouver Island in late June, more than two weeks after the Cameron Bluffs wildfire first shut it down.
-
Vancouver Island rec centres struggle with lifeguard, instructor shortage
Vancouver Island rec centres are facing an ongoing battle to keep their heads above water – when it comes to staffing.
Calgary
-
Tornado watch issued for city of Lethbridge, warning issued for Picture Butte and Lethbridge County
Environment Canada issued a tornado watch for the city of Lethbridge on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
-
More complaints possible after 'Dances With Wolves' actor charged in Alberta: Police
Police in Alberta say they anticipate more people will come forward after a former actor and self-described medicine man was charged with sexual exploitation and sexual assault in that province.
-
Charges laid in death of southern Alberta woman
A southern Alberta man has been charged in the death of a woman who died after a brutal assault.
Edmonton
-
'Shocking': Trees fall on homes as fast-moving storm slams summer village near Edmonton
There was a big mess in the summer village of Ma-Me-O Beach Wednesday morning, after a storm toppled and snapped trees and downed at least one power pole.
-
TSN 1260 shut down as Bell Media announces layoffs
Edmonton sports radio station TSN 1260 went off the air Wednesday morning. TSN 1260 shut down at 9 a.m. MT along with five other Bell Media radio stations.
-
1 dead after crash northeast of Edmonton
A man is dead after a crash on Tuesday southwest of Bonnyville.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Body pulled from Lake Ontario following reports of swimmer in distress along Mississauga waterfront
A body was pulled from Lake Ontario along Mississauga’s waterfront on Wednesday evening following earlier reports of a swimmer in distress.
-
WEATHER ADVISORY
WEATHER ADVISORY | Funnel cloud advisory ends for Toronto and Hamilton area
Weather advisories warning of conditions favourable for the development of funnel clouds in Toronto, Hamilton, and Dunnville-Caledonia-Haldimand have come to an end.
-
Trudeau learned of Paul Bernardo transfer the day it happened, before Mendicino knew
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office says he learned about the prison transfer of Paul Bernardo the day it happened — a day earlier than Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino.
Montreal
-
Not enough rain to douse northern Quebec wildfires, temperatures expected to rise
A northwestern Quebec municipality with an intense wildfire on its doorstep did not get the rain it had hoped for this week, preventing a shift in the fight that could allow residents to return, officials said Wednesday. SOPFEU said wildfires near Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Que., continue to threaten the community 620 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
-
City of Montreal creates new reporting system for racism complaints
The City of Montreal says public sector employees who experience racism and discrimination in the workplace will now be able to file a complaint with an independent commission.
-
CAQ leads in Quebec voting intentions, PQ trails behind: Leger poll
Francois Legault's Coalition avenir Quebec (CAQ) still leads in voting intentions, while the Parti quebecois (PQ) consolidates its second place, according to a new Leger poll.
Winnipeg
-
'Go get my girl:' Families of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran rally in Winnipeg
The families of two First Nations women whose remains are believed to be in a Winnipeg-area landfill took to the steps of Manitoba's legislature Wednesday to deliver one message to the federal and provincial governments.
-
'People are really angry': Winnipeg woman wants action after group of dogs kills pet
A Winnipeg woman is calling for changes after a group of dogs attacked her dog, who eventually died from its injuries.
-
Teen stabbed during fight, police looking for suspect
A 14-year-old male requires surgery and police are looking for a suspect after a stabbing last week.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal shooting prompts heavy police presence in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Classes were cancelled at a Saskatoon school Wednesday morning in response to a heavy police presence in the surrounding neighbourhood.
-
Trial date set for Sask. woman accused of abducting son, faking deaths
The trial for a Saskatoon woman accused of abducting her son and faking their deaths has been scheduled.
-
Saskatoon priest accused of sexually assaulting child headed to trial
A Saskatoon priest is going to trial for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor.
Regina
-
Sask. RCMP haunted by decades-old baby-in-bag case
Saskatchewan RCMP continue to investigate the details surrounding the identity of a baby boy who was found inside a bag in 1970
-
'Serious' injury leads to temporary closure of Regina Public Library Central location
An altercation that led to a "serious" but non-life-threatening injury has temporarily closed the central branch of Regina's Public Library (RPL).
-
'No comment': Riders' Harris listed as questionable for Friday's home opener
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris is still nursing a hip pointer injury sustained in the final seconds of Sunday’s win in Edmonton and did not practice on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
UPEI releases highly critical independent report into allegations against former president, university culture
A damning report into the culture at the University of Prince Edward Island has been released. The University of Prince Edward Island Review was commissioned shortly after the departure of former university president Alaa Abd-El-Aziz amid accusations of inappropriate conduct in 2021.
-
Striking school support workers reach tentative deal with Halifax school district
After more than a month on strike, school support staff in Halifax have reached a tentative deal with the school district.
-
N.S. identifies thousands more victims of global data hack, including school workers
Nova Scotia's cybersecurity minister says his department has identified thousands more people affected by a recent global data breach.
London
-
Bell cutting 1,300 positions, shuttering six radio stations
BCE Inc. is cutting 1,300 positions, around three per cent of its workforce, and closing or selling nine radio stations as the company plans to 'significantly adapt' how it delivers the news.
-
Search for missing therapy dog comes to heartbreaking conclusion
The emotional search for a therapy dog, missing from the Grand Bend, Ont., area since late February, has come to a sad conclusion.
-
Minority owner of the Golden Knights one of many St. Thomas, Ont. ties to Stanley Cup champs
The short time frame from expansion team to Stanley Cup champions came as a big surprise for Las Vegas Golden Knights minority owner Cyril Goddeeris.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Teen suspects identified in Sudbury double stabbing, 17-year-old dead
Sudbury police say they have identified the two youths responsible for the double stabbing overnight in the Garson area of Greater Sudbury that killed one teen and seriously injured another.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation apologizes after diesel and premium fuel put in wrong pumps
Anyone who bought premium or diesel fuel on Shawanaga First Nation earlier this month may be having some car troubles.
-
Sudbury to buy former Ledo Hotel for $900K, demolish building for parking
With an eye on easing a parking shortage downtown, Greater Sudbury is buying the former Ledo Hotel on Elgin Street with a plan to demolish it.
Kitchener
-
Some families upset by lack of traditional graduation ceremony at Kitchener public school
Some families from a Kitchener elementary school are frustrated after finding out graduating students won't be getting a traditional ceremony. The Waterloo Region District School Board says it comes down to having an “equitable approach.”
-
Waterloo makes it easier to fight bylaw tickets
The City of Waterloo is moving ahead with a plan it says will make it easier and faster for residents to dispute bylaw tickets.
-
Here's why funnel cloud warnings should be taken seriously
Environment and Climate Change Canada is reminding people to take funnel cloud warnings seriously, after a weather advisory was issued for parts of southwestern Ontario two days in a row.