

CTV Vancouver





A power outage at Vancouver International Airport's domestic terminal forced a handful of flight cancellations and several delays Thursday morning.

YVR announced the issue on social media shortly after 6 a.m., but said U.S. and international flights were not affected.

"Passengers are still being processed through security, but some services in the domestic terminal are affected," the airport wrote. "Crews are working to fix as quickly as possible."

The issue was located at Pier C, and caused issues with the gates and baggage system while leaving some areas of the domestic terminal in low-lighting.

YVR announced the power was back on within about two hours, but not before a number of passengers were impacted.

The airport's website shows three Air Canada flights heading to Calgary and Edmonton before 8 a.m. were cancelled, and several other departures and arrivals were delayed.

An Air Canada spokesperson told CTV News the airline is working to rebook the passengers whose flights were cancelled.