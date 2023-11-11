VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Power line fire causes 'significant road closures' in Surrey

    Traffic in Surrey's Fleetwood and Cloverdale neighbourhoods was considerably worse than usual Saturday after what police described as a "high voltage power line fire" shut down portions of Fraser Highway and Pacific Highway.

    Surrey RCMP said in a statement that they were called to assist BC Hydro at the intersection of the two roads around 3:45 p.m. The downed power line was affecting all intersection traffic lights and stopping traffic in all directions at the intersection.

    As a result of the incident, police warned "significant road closures" would remain in effect while BC Hydro crews completed repairs.

    Fraser Highway was closed in both directions between 170 and 182 streets, while Pacific Highway – also known as Highway 15 and 176 Street – was closed in both directions between 80 and 68 avenues.

    "Traffic in the surrounding areas has been impacted and drivers can expect significant delays," Mounties said.

