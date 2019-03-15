

CTV Vancouver





Police are asking potential victims to come forward as they continue investigating a Maple Ridge child and youth care worker accused of child pornography and other sex offences.

Court records show 52-year-old Daniel Jon Olson is currently facing a dozen charges, including eight counts of sexual interference, two counts of sexual assault with a weapon and two counts related to child pornography.

The allegations date back as far as 2008, and involve at least six alleged victims who were under the age of 16 at the time. Two of them were under the age of 14.

Despite already securing charges, Ridge Meadows RCMP said investigators are still working on the case and looking to speak to anyone else with allegations against the youth worker.

"Should (parents) have any concerns about their children or any interaction they may have had with this individual, please come forward," Cpl. Amanda Harnett said.

Harnett said the investigation began two months ago, but that the RCMP couldn't reveal anything about how the case came to their attention due to a publication ban.

Officers have put an "exhaustive" effort into the investigation, Harnett added, which has taken an emotional toll on everyone involved.

On Thursday, the Maple Ridge – Pitt Meadows School District alerted parents about the charges, saying Olson was placed on leave without pay immediately after officials learned about his arrest.

Supt. Sylvia Russell called the charges "very serious and deeply concerning," but said officials have no first-hand knowledge about the allegations.

"I want to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our number one priority," she said in a letter to parents.

The district has refused to reveal where Olson worked except to say he's been employed at "a number of" local elementary and secondary schools throughout his career. CTV News has confirmed two of the schools: Eric Langton Elementary and Glenwood Elementary.

Education Minister Rob Fleming said the government is providing supports to students who came into contact with the accused.

"We have a safer school team in place to help those staff and kids and parents who knew this individual talk about this kind of information," Fleming said.

Olson was released from custody on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in court on April 2.

Anyone with information for police is asked to contact Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Tana Goode at 604-467-7681, or Cpl. Joshua Roda at 604-476-6902.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Ben Miljure