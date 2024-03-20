'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn

Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.

In a news release Tuesday, Kelowna RCMP said it was notified on Sunday of two women in a parking lot near Carrington and Butt roads who seemed to be acting suspiciously. Police said the two women approached a witness holding two clipboards and claiming to be deaf. They then asked the witness for money for a charity.

"Suspicious of the two, the witness declined and would later observe the two communicating between each other seemingly without disability before observing them asking other bystanders again for money, but with communication difficulty," Kelowna RCMP's statement said.

The next day, Mounties said, four suspects were spotted in different malls in the Vernon area. Police said those four people were also "posing as persons with disabilities and collecting money for an alleged charity." As well, the four suspects allegedly distracted mall employees to steal five Apple iPhones from a store.

"These four individuals are believed to be the same suspects who have committed identical offences in the Lake Louise and Banff, Alberta areas on March 8," Mounties said.

In their warning to the public, police shared photos of the four suspects. Images of the two women were captured on March 17 in Kelowna, while photos of two male suspects were taken on March 18. It's believed the suspects are still in the greater Okanagan area or heading towards Alberta.

"Should you observe these individuals in your community and you believe they are committing an offence including fraudulently asking for charity donations, please contact your local police office immediately and make note of any associated vehicles," Kelowna RCMP said.

Anyone with information should contact Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. Tips can also be left anonymously with Central Okanagan Crime Stoppers.