American singer and rapper Post Malone has announced he will perform in Vancouver this fall.

Malone will be playing Rogers Arena on Sept. 16 with guests Swae Lee and Tyla Yaweh as part of "Runway Tour 2019."

Tickets to the all-ages event are set to go on sale for the public on July 19, while a Facebook pre-sale begins the day before.

Prices range from around $50 to $200 depending on seating.