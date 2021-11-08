Possible tornado under investigation after massive storm near B.C. university

Vancouver -

Environment Canada is investigating whether a tornado did in fact hit land near B.C.'s largest university over the weekend.

On Saturday, a waterspout built up near Vancouver International Airport and made its way north toward West Vancouver and the mouth of Howe Sound.

A tornado watch was issued at about 5:30 p.m. that day and while it was rescinded less than an hour later, the storm caused considerable damage at the University of British Columbia's Point Grey campus.

Environment Canada said in a weather summary posted at about noon on Sunday that once the storm reached land, it brought down trees and power lines, resulting in outages.

"Further investigation is being conducted to determine whether a tornado occurred at the time of landfall and its strength," the weather agency's statement said.

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT IMPACTS

After the weekend, crews were still working to clear debris at the university. TransLink issued an advisory Monday warning drivers that University Boulevard, which cuts through the east side of campus, is still closed to all traffic because of the storm. As a result, three buses are being rerouted.

Both the 14 Hastings/UBC and the 4 UBC buses will stop service at Blanca Loop and passengers can catch the 99 to get to UBC. The 99 UBC B-line will be diverted from University Boulevard to Chancellor Boulevard, but will service local stops and do a pick up at Blanca Loop.

As well, shuttle buses are being added between Blanca Loop and UBC to help any additional passengers, the transit authority said.

"Crews will begin work to repair damaged trolley wires and poles in order to resume regular service as soon as possible," TransLink's statement said.

"We thank our passengers for their patience and regret this inconvenience."

Anyone with information, photos or video of the storm or damage is being asked to forward them to Environment Canada at pacificstorm@ec.gc.ca or by using the hashtag #BCStorm on Twitter.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Tessa Vikander