Mounties in Surrey say they're investigating a possible overnight shooting in the Whalley neighbourhood.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday, police say they responded to reports of shots being fired near King George Boulevard and 105A Avenue.

When they arrived, a man was near the area with an apparent head injury. He was taken to hospital and has since been released.

The RCMP's Serious Crimes Unit is investigating and believes the incident was targeted.

Anyone with information or security footage from the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.