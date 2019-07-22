

CTV News Vancouver





Police in New Westminster are investigating reports of a possible shooting near Moody Park.

According to statement, officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of 9th and St. Andrews streets at around 4:40 p.m. on Monday.

Authorities found several people at the scene, but no one was injured, police said.

The NWPD's Major Crime Unit and forensic team have taken over the investigation.

"Investigators are speaking with witnesses and other parties who may be involved. Thankfully, no one was injured as a result of this alleged shooting," Sgt. Jeff Scott said in the release.

"Because we are still in the early stages of the investigation, detectives are working hard to determine what exactly happened."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at 604-525-5411 and quote file number 2019-13117.