VANCOUVER -- Police in Vancouver say an investigation into an attempted vehicle break-in led them to find a "possible explosive device."

Vancouver police were called to the area of Burrard and Pender streets at about 9 a.m. Tuesday over reports of an attempted break into a car.

One of the men, police say, had a "possible explosive device."

Officers cordoned off a section around the scene, closing roads to traffic and causing buses to reroute temporarily. The bus detours cleared at about 1 p.m.

Police were in the area investigating for several hours but said there was no risk to the public.