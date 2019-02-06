

CTV Vancouver





A hazmat team was called to an East Vancouver apartment building overnight after a missing person case led police to a potential drug lab.

Officers visited the building near Boundary Road and Kingsway shortly after 1:30 a.m. to check on someone who lives at the property but had recently been reported missing.

"Responding officers found no one inside the suite but did recognize signs of possible drug production taking place in the apartment," Sgt. Jason Robillard said in an email.

A hazmat team from the Vancouver fire department surveyed the suite and determined there was no immediate risk to other residents of the building.

No one was injured, but an ambulance was dispatched to the scene to check on first responders who went inside the unit.

Police have not made any arrests, but said they would be remaining at the property throughout Wednesday morning to continue investigating.