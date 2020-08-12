VANCOUVER -- Patrons of a Vancouver nightclub are being warned of possible exposures to COVID-19 on two separate occasions last week.

The possible exposures happened on Aug. 4 and 7 at Levels Nightclub on Seymour Street, said Vancouver Coastal Health in a news release.

Anyone who was in the venue between 9 p.m. and closing at 3 a.m. on either date is asked to self-monitor for symptoms, VCH said.

The health authority said the risk associated with the possible exposures at the site is believed to be low.

The possible exposures are the latest in a series of warnings VCH has issued over the last week regarding locations in downtown Vancouver.

Two Yaletown restaurants, a Davie Street bar and a Foot Locker on Robson Street have all been subject to exposure warnings from the health authority over the last few days, with the exposures in question dating as far back as late July.

A full list of public exposures to COVID-19 in the Vancouver Coastal Health region can be found on the health authority's website.

B.C. has been experiencing a resurgence of the coronavirus in recent weeks, with more than 500 active cases now confirmed in the province. Wednesday saw 85 more cases added to the provincial total, the largest single-day increase since late April and the third-largest since the pandemic began.