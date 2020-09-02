VANCOUVER -- Health officials have added a self-described "premium dive bar" and a martial arts training facility in downtown Vancouver to their list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

The latest exposure alerts from Vancouver Coastal Health are for El Furniture Warehouse and Lions MMA, both located on Granville Street.

The health authority said anyone who was at El Furniture Warehouse during regular operating hours on Aug. 25 and 26 should self-monitor for symptoms.

The same goes for anyone who visited Lions MMA from Aug. 18 to 28.

Officials describe the incidents on their exposure list as "low risk," but worth notifying the public about out of an abundance of caution.

Vancouver Coastal Health has also expanded the list of possible exposure dates for the Banter Room on Mainland Street. Anyone who visited that bar from Aug. 20 to 27 should also self-monitor, the health authority said.

Officials have not provided any further details about the circumstances surrounding the possible exposures.

Exposures at businesses or public places – including Wreck Beach – are publicized only when contact-tracing teams are unable to reach everyone who might have come into contact with the coronavirus.

A full list of current exposures is available on the Vancouver Coastal Health website.