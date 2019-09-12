The sexual assault charge against the mayor of Port Moody will be front and centre at provincial court in Port Coquitlam Thursday.

It's unclear if Mayor Rob Vagramov will appear in person along with lawyers as they fix a date for a later appearance.

Vagramov announced Monday he has returned to work as mayor after a five-month leave of absence prompted by a sexual assault charge approved in March.

Court documents suggest the charge stems from an incident that occurred in 2015 in Coquitlam.

Vagramov has previously called the allegation against him "false."

During a news conference Monday, Vagramov said the charge is now a summary matter, which is considered a less serious offence.

"What was initially pursued as quite a scary indictment has since been starkly reduced to a summary matter, with the Crown and my legal counsel now exploring a resolution that would not require a trial at all," Vagramov said at city hall during a news conference announcing his return to office.

Vagramov also thanked council for granting his voluntary leave of absence, which he acknowledged has been a "regrettable burden on city business."

Vagramov's return to work hasn't been without controversy.

Port Moody Coun. Meghan Lahti announced this week that with Vagramov's return, she will not continue to chair the police board as she had been doing in his absence.

"I believe this would be inappropriate," Lahti wrote in an emailed statement to CTV News. "I believe that until and unless Mr. Vagramov is able to fulfil the duties and responsibilities that he took an oath to perform, he has no business being at city hall."

The case is expected back in Port Coquitlam provincial court Thursday morning.