Port Moody mayor charged with sexual assault
Rob Vagramov was 28 when elected last October, making him Port Moody's youngest mayor on record.
Published Thursday, March 28, 2019 9:49AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 28, 2019 9:53AM PDT
The recently elected mayor of Port Moody has been charged with a single count of sexual assault, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced Thursday.
A special prosecutor was appointed to investigate allegations involving Rob Vagramov in December, the service said.
“Michael Klein, Q.C., was appointed special prosecutor in relation to an investigation of a sexual assault alleged to have occurred in Coquitlam in 2015. The suspect was alleged to be Mr. Robert Vagramov, the current mayor of Port Moody,” the service said in a release.
Klein approved a single count of sexual assault against the mayor, who is expected to appear in court on April 25.
More to come...