The recently elected mayor of Port Moody has been charged with a single count of sexual assault, the B.C. Prosecution Service announced Thursday.

A special prosecutor was appointed to investigate allegations involving Rob Vagramov in December, the service said.

“Michael Klein, Q.C., was appointed special prosecutor in relation to an investigation of a sexual assault alleged to have occurred in Coquitlam in 2015. The suspect was alleged to be Mr. Robert Vagramov, the current mayor of Port Moody,” the service said in a release.

Klein approved a single count of sexual assault against the mayor, who is expected to appear in court on April 25.

