Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov has announced he is taking a leave of absence after being charged with a single count of sexual assault.

The 28-year-old is charged with a single count of sexual assault against one woman in Coquitlam in 2015, court documents say.

The charge was approved by special prosecutor Michael Klein, who was appointed to investigate the allegations in December 2018.

On Thursday, he called the allegation against him "false," adding that he will fight it in court.

"When the allegation surfaced during the election campaign last year, I was horrified and taken completely by surprise," Vagramov told reporters. "The tale grew as it was being told, and I want to be absolutely clear: this allegation is false."

The mayor said he also intends to file a defamation lawsuit "for this continued attack on my character."

Vagramov said he has been co-operating with authorities working on the case and has passed a polygraph test which he has passed on to authorities.

According to the mayor, there is an alternate mayor schedule in place that draws from Port Moody's current city councillors.

Coun. Meghan Lahti said details are still scarce – and council needs to hear from the mayor himself about whether he plans to take a leave of absence.

"That’s likely the best thing for someone to do. In doing so you are taking the focus away from your position. It seems like a reasonable approach," Lahti said, adding the details of what happened are far from clear.

"I feel like it’s important to have a talk with the mayor and find out where he sees this. He may be making this recommendation himself," Lahti said.

"For us the priority of the city is to ensure that the business of the city continues. We don’t want our voters and our partners in the community to lose faith in our integrity as a body."

The B.C. Prosecution Service announced the charge against Vagramov in a press release Thursday.

"Michael Klein, Q.C., was appointed special prosecutor in relation to an investigation of a sexual assault alleged to have occurred in Coquitlam in 2015. The suspect was alleged to be Mr. Robert Vagramov, the current mayor of Port Moody," the service said.

The question of whether a sitting mayor or councillor should resign is an ongoing issue. A proposal at the Union of B.C. Municipalities suggested that mayors and councillors convicted of serious crimes should have to step down, and those charged should take a paid leave.

Pitt Meadows Councillor Dave Murray was convicted of sexual touching in 2018, and was convinced to resign by his fellow representatives.

But in 2008, former Port Coquitlam Mayor Scott Young was convicted of two counts of assault after he broke into the garage of his ex-girlfriend. Young refused calls to resign, and remained mayor until the election, when he was soundly defeated.

Vagramov was criticized during the election for a profanity-laden video where he asked a homeless man to chug a beer with him in exchange for a sandwich.

In a video posted to Facebook during the campaign, Vagramov claimed he was “fresh out of college” and his heart was in the right place.

Vagramov's leave of absence will begin on Friday and is expected to appear in court on April 25.