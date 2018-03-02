A Port Moody, B.C. man has pleaded guilty in a horrific case of domestic violence.

Bay Khac James Luu set his house on fire in 2016, killing his wife and forcing their children to scramble for safety.

During a sentencing hearing for the 47-year-old, the Crown told a B.C. courtroom that the kids were lucky to have lived through the incident. Counsel described how some jumped from the second floor onto a trampoline in the yard.

The names, ages and number of children are under a publication ban, as is the name of their late mother.

The mother suffered burns to her entire body as a result of the fire, and later died in hospital. The Crown said her pain must have been unimaginable.

Luu, who went by James, was initially charged with second-degree murder in connection with her death, but last month pleaded guilty to manslaughter and arson causing bodily harm.

On the day of the fire, Luu and his wife were arguing in the kitchen. He threw dishes on the floor, then threw a pressure cooker which hit his wife. He struggled with his son when the boy tried to intervene.

As the children called 911, Luu went and grabbed a can of gasoline. He then doused rooms with gas and dropped a lighter to spark the fire.

The Crown said police had been called to the home on five previous occasions due to Luu's behaviour, but that none of the incidents led to charges.

His children said he'd pushed their mother around in the past, smashed things, tried to burn a Christmas tree and set curtains on fire.

Luu addressed the court Friday, saying he is filled with remorse and regret. He said he was sorry for having caused so much pain.

The Crown and defence have made a joint sentencing submission asking for an 18-year sentence. With time served prior to sentencing, he would serve just over 15 years in jail.

Luu is expected to be sentenced on Wednesday.