Port Moody-Coquitlam: Suburbs focused around families and community set for razor-thin re-match

Bonita Zarrillo, Nelly Shin and Will Davis are shown in photos from their campaign websites. Bonita Zarrillo, Nelly Shin and Will Davis are shown in photos from their campaign websites.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener