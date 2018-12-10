

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - New Democrat MP Fin Donnelly has added his name to the growing list of incumbent NDP MPs who will not be seeking re-election in 2019.

Donnelly has represented the British Columbia riding Port Moody-Coquitlam, previously called New Westminster-Coquitlam, since 2009.

“After much thought and careful consideration, today I am announcing that I will not be seeking re-election in 2019,” Donnelly said in a statement, adding that it's time for him to spend time with family.

“I have every confidence in NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh and my local NDP community to carry (our) vision forward, and I look forward to the opportunities the future holds,” he said.

The New Democrats are looking for numerous new candidates to replace veterans who are leaving.

In Quebec, MPs Romeo Saganash and Helene Laverdiere are not seeking re-election and former NDP leader Tom Mulcair gave up his seat in Outremont, Que., in August.

Ontario MPs David Christopherson and Irene Mathyssen and Alberta MP Linda Duncan have also announced that they are not running in 2019.

Former B.C. MP Kennedy Stewart resigned his seat in September, about a month before he was elected mayor of Vancouver.

Singh thanked Donnelly on Twitter, saying he has served the people of his riding with integrity and determination, particularly in protecting coastal communities.

Donnelly is the NDP critic for fisheries and oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard.

“On behalf of all New Democrats, I wish him all the best,” wrote Singh.