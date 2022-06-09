Port Moody break-and-enters prompt police warning

Port Moody Police Department badge is seen in this undated image. (Port Moody Police Department/Facebook) Port Moody Police Department badge is seen in this undated image. (Port Moody Police Department/Facebook)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What we know about Trump's actions as Jan. 6 insurrection unfolded

Members of the U.S. House committee investigating the events of Jan. 6 will hold their first prime-time hearing Thursday to share what they have uncovered about former U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which culminated in the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Part of their mission: Determining the former president's actions that day.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener