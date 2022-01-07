Port Mann Bridge reopens after overnight closure, some lanes on Alex Fraser blocked for 'winter operations'

A major traffic artery in B.C.'s Lower Mainland reopened early Friday morning, just in time for the morning commute, while some lanes on another bridge were closed.

The Port Mann Bridge was shut down late Thursday night due to concerns about ice bombs, but reopened early Friday morning.

Its reopening is a huge relief for commuters who would have otherwise faced major delays, but new weather and travel advisories could still cause some big issues.

The Port Mann was shut down just after 10 p.m. Thursday because the cable-collar system used to remove potential ice bombs was not effective as the wind picked up and temperatures rose.

It’s something the Ministry of Transportation first warned about Wednesday, with concerns about the safety of crews deploying the system in the inclement and gusty weather.

A similar issue shut down the Alex Fraser Bridge for 10 hours Thursday, and while it reopened that night, the southbound right lane was closed again Friday morning "for winter operations."

Issues could persist Friday, with a wind warning now in effect for Metro Vancouver.

“An intense low pressure system will generate strong winds to the region beginning this morning. Across most of Metro Vancouver, northwest winds of 50 km/h gusting to 70 will develop,” wrote Environment Canada in a weather advisory.

A winter storm warning has been renewed for parts of the Fraser Valley including Chilliwack.

“Lingering cold air in the central and eastern sections of the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound are resulting in freezing rain continuing this morning. Very strong southwest inflow winds will develop later this morning which will introduce warmer temperatures and bring an end to the freezing rain,” warned Environment Canada.

That region could also see wind gusts of up to 90 kilometres per hour.

Drive BC has issued a travel advisory for Highway 1 between Langley and Hope due to hazardous conditions on the road, something that led to many spunout vehicles yesterday.

“As things change to rain a lot of that deeper layer of cold air is going to allow that rain to super cool and then freeze on contact when it reaches the road surfaces or sidewalk surfaces. So the bigger problem for the (Fraser) Valley is going to be freezing precipitation,” said Brian Proctor of Environment Canada.

Officials are warning drivers not to be deceived by what may appear to be bare pavement.

The Lower Mainland is still riddled with black ice, pooling water, and potholes creating hazardous driving conditions.