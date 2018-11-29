

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Coquitlam say charges have been laid after a poppy donation box was stolen from a local library earlier this month.

According to a statement issued Thursday, an arrest warrant has been issued for 51-year-old Port Coquitlam resident Victor Hansen on one count of theft under $5,000. Investigators said Hansen is known to police for similar offences.

"Coquitlam RCMP gets a lot of calls when charitable donations are stolen and this charge shows how seriously we take these files," Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said in the release.

The incident occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 at a library in the 1100 block of Pinetree Way.

Police allege Hansen distracted a library employee and used a sharp tool to cut the plastic strap holding the donation box in place before making off with the box hidden in a bag.

And with the holiday season fast approaching, police are reminding the public to be on the lookout for these kinds of crimes.

"With the holiday fundraising season in full swing, keep your wits about you when you’re raising money," McLaughlin said. "Make sure that donation boxes and cash are properly secured from easy theft. If something does get stolen, don’t let emotions get the better of you. The right thing to do is call police and leave the investigating to us."