Police say no one was injured during an incident in Port Coquitlam that prompted them to advise the public to lock their doors.

Mounties were called to the city shortly before 3:30 p.m. Wednesday for some type of incident involving a firearm. They have not yet disclosed what is alleged to have occurred.

As officers flooded the area, they asked the public to avoid an area bordered by Woodland Drive, Shaughnessy Street, Lougheed Highway and Lincoln Avenue. Anyone who was already in the area was told to lock their doors and stay inside.

At around 5 p.m., Mounties issued a statement saying that the incident was over and no one was injured.

In the release, they said the lone suspect was found on a trail near Hastings Street and Kitchener Avenue. Police said he'd be treated for medical issues, then a report would be forwarded to the BC Prosecution Service for potential approval of charges.

They have not said what charges he may face, nor have they provided information on his medical condition.

"The police investigation will take some time," the statement read. "Coquitlam RCMP appreciates the public's patience and co-operation and is grateful that the situation ended peacefully."