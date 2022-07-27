Popular Vancouver pool reopening for long weekend; swimmers warned to expect lineups

A popular outdoor pool in Vancouver is reopening in time for the August long weekend, but officials warn that those hoping to go for a dip may have to wait in line.

The Vancouver Park Board announced last week that Kitsilano Pool would reopen ahead of B.C. Day as long as the weather allowed for the last repairs to be completed. On Tuesday, the board confirmed that the pool will be opening for the first time this year on Saturday.

Kits Pool has been closed this summer due to extensive damage from a winter storm. The storm and a king tide in early January resulted in "substantial cracks, movement of cement slabs and gaps in the expansion joints," the board said previously.

It's been repaired, but visitors might notice marks on the pool floor.

"Staff are assuring swimmers this is not dirt but patchwork from the sealant used to temporarily fill the cracks," the park board said. More permanent repairs will be done after the summer swim season.

And the board warned those hoping to use the pool should expect to wait in line. The city is experiencing a staffing shortage, the VPB said, and while it may look like there's plenty of room in the pool, the total capacity is based on a visitor-to-lifeguard ratio. This means the size of the pool doesn't matter when it comes to how many people can swim at once.

Swimmers are asked to be patient, and told that while there will be space for drop-ins, these spaces are not guaranteed. Reservations can be made online up to three days before the visit.

There will be two entrances to the pool, one of which is only for pre-paid single-visit online reservations. Those swimmers can enter through the east end of the fenced area.

The front entrance is for those with online reservations made with Flexipass, 10-visit passes and leisure access pass holders, as well as drop-ins.

For the long weekend, Kits Pool is only open for public swim sessions. Lane swimmers are told to head to Second Beach Pool instead.

Kits Pool resumes regular hours of operation after the holiday, with length swimming in the morning and public swim sessions scattered through the morning and into the evening.

All of Vancouver's outdoor pools are scheduled to be open until Sept. 5.