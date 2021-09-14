Popular Vancouver Halloween event cancelled again – but not over COVID this time

For the second year in a row, the popular Ghost Train attraction in Vancouver's Stanley Park has been cancelled - but COVID-19, which forced last year's cancellation, isn't the reason this year.

A note on the Vancouver Park Board website says concern about aggressive coyotes has scrubbed the 2021 event.

The Ghost Train runs every October leading up to Halloween, taking riders on a spooky journey through the park, but officials say the train is cancelled while a cull of food-habituated and aggressive coyotes is underway and the park is closed nightly at 7 p.m.

The park board statement says efforts are being refocused on the return of the Bright Nights Holiday Train, which was also cancelled last year because of the pandemic.