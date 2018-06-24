

CTV Vancouver





The Friendly Banners Restaurant in Chilliwack, that’s been a part of the community for decades, was engulfed in fire and smoke early Sunday morning. More than 30 firefighters were on scene with pumper trucks.

“Looks like we saved the majority of the building,” said assistant Chief Mike Gordon with the Chilliwack Fire Department. “Smoke and damage throughout, but structurally, I think it’s been saved.”

The fire department says the restaurant was open for business at the time of the fire, and the staff were able to get themselves out.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said it hopes to be back in operation as soon as possible.

“Hey Chilliwack, it is a sad day for us our restaurant is on fire we are temporarily closed until it gets restored. We are a family-owned small business and would like to thank you for your support for more than 30 years. We'll be back as soon as we can.”

The fire department is investigating the cause of the fire.