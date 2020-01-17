VANCOUVER -- Surrey RCMP are warning drivers to slow down in poor weather after one of its patrol cars and a fire truck were struck by a vehicle on Thursday night.

Surrey RCMP and Surrey Fire Service were responding to a crash around 6:15 p.m. on Highway 99 north of the Serpentine River.

Both the patrol car and the fire truck had their lights on and were parked in the northbound bus lane and middle lane when they were struck by a passing car, according to police.

The Mountie and the firefighters were not injured, but the driver of the car sustained minor injuries and was transported to hospital.

"Poor road conditions and speed are considered to have been factors in this collision," Surrey RCMP said in a statement. "The driver was issued a ticket for speeding relative to conditions and for an unsafe lane change."

Mounties are reminding people that the snowy weather across the Lower Mainland has made driving conditions more challenging and that drivers should pay attention to road conditions and slow down if necessary.