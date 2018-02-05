

CTV Vancouver





A stolen Porsche SUV that slammed into a group of bystanders in East Vancouver over the weekend was not being chased by police prior to the crash, according to law enforcement.

Dashcam video of the incident shows the Porsche wildly reversing across several lanes of traffic and backing into another SUV near 1st Avenue and Clark Drive on Saturday afternoon. Four innocent people were hurt, including a Brazilian tourist who suffered serious injuries and remained in hospital Monday.

The same video shows police cruisers arriving just moments later to box the Porsche in, though Sgt. Jason Robillard said the officers had not been pursuing the vehicle down the street.

"The evidence doesn't suggest that at all. The officers were simply in the area doing containment," Robillard said.

The two people inside the Porsche were suspects in a pair of bank robberies committed within a span of 30 minutes on Commercial Drive the same afternoon. Robillard said the officers in the video had been trying to set up a containment of the wider area to make sure the robbers didn't escape.

"They were also looking out for the same suspect vehicle from the bank robbery," he added.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, told CTV News it is still determining whether to launch a probe into what happened.

IIO spokesperson Shannon Brennan said the decision will hinge on the severity of the tourist's injuries and whether there is any evidence that police actions may have contributed to the bystanders being injured.

Robillard said the officers were responding to serious crimes, and were doing what they could to prevent their suspects from getting away. He described the Porsche driver’s actions as “reckless.”

"We are happy to have these people off the street," he said.

Jordan Doddridge, 23, has since been charged with two counts of robbery. He was already facing a lengthy list of theft and mischief counts in Victoria.

Charges are also pending against his female passenger.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim and Scott Roberts