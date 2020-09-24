VANCOUVER -- Charges will not be recommended against officers involved in the shooting death of a man with mental illness, B.C.'s police watchdog says.

Kyaw Din was fatally shot on Aug. 11, 2019, after his sister called 911. She said previously that she'd called when she discovered he was not taking medication for schizophrenia, and asked for help to bring him to the hospital.

Police said the 54-year-old had a knife, and that they'd used a Taser before opening fire.

The Independent Investigations Office was called to look into what happened, and announced Thursday it would not be recommending charges to Crown counsel in the case.

Director Ron MacDonald wrote he did not consider that there were reasonable grounds to believe an officer may have committed an offence.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated