Four years after a Sechelt, B.C. man died during a struggle with Vancouver police, a provincial watchdog is about to release new information on the case.

Myles Gray, 33, owned a floral business and had no criminal record or history of mental illness.

He died in August 2015 in Burnaby after an altercation with seven Vancouver police officers.

Representatives from the Independent Investigations Office met with Gray's family Tuesday to tell them the file has been forwarded to the Crown for possible charges.

Few details have been made public, but the IIO is expected to release more information Wednesday.

During its investigation, the agency had to go to court to get the officers involved to co-operate.