B.C.'s police watchdog has been notified after a man was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Hope early Thursday morning.

The incident started around 4:50 a.m., when officers responded to a report of a break-and-enter at a mechanic shop on Old Hope Princeton Way. They also were told of a suspicious man on a motorcycle leaving the area.

"A police officer attended within minutes and located who they believed to be the same suspicious man riding a motorcycle," the RCMP said in a news release. "The officer attempted to stop the man, but he left the location heading towards Water Avenue."

Shortly after, a man was injured in a motorcycle crash nearby. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The RCMP said it notified the Independent Investigations Office to determine "if there is any link between police actions and the motor vehicle collision." The Hope RCMP detachment is continuing to investigate the original report of a break-in.

Anyone with information for the IIO can contact the watchdog at 1-855-446-8477.