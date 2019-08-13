

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating after a distraught woman fell to her death in Surrey Tuesday afternoon.

According to a release from the Independent Investigations Office, Surrey RCMP were called to an apartment complex in the 14000 block of 103A Avenue, near 140 Street, for reports of a woman on her balcony who wanted to end her life.

Officers arrived around 12:30 p.m. and saw the woman on the edge of a ninth-floor balcony, the IIO said.

The office said police made multiple attempts to contact the woman, including entering the building. The woman fell and paramedics were unable to revive her. She was declared dead at the scene.

The IIO is investigating to determine whether police actions or inactions are linked to the woman's death.

The civilian office is tasked with investigating incidents causing death or serious injury at which police are present.