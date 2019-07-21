

CTV News Vancouver





British Columbia's police watchdog is investigating after a person died in police custody in Prince George early Saturday morning.

According to the Independent Investigations Office, a civilian agency charged with investigating incidents involving police in the province, Prince George RCMP arrested the individual shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday.

The person was taken into custody for "causing a disturbance," IIO said.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. the next morning, police observed the person "in distress." IIO said paramedics were called and the individual was taken to hospital, where they later died.

IIO said it will be investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. No identifying details about the person who died, such as age or sex, have been released.