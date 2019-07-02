

CTV News Vancouver





B.C.'s police watchdog has been called in to investigate a collision between an SUV driven by an off-duty RCMP officer and a motorcycle in Langley.

Mounties say Langley RCMP were called to the 26400 block of 56 Avenue Monday at about 2:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.

Police say the driver of the SUV was an off-duty RCMP officer in his personal vehicle and remained at the scene.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. There's no word on his current condition.

The Independent Investigations Office says it is investigating to determine whether police actions, or inactions, are linked to the man's injuries.

The IIO is called in to investigate all police-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated