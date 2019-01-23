Mounties in Kelowna have called in B.C.’s police watchdog after a shooting that left one man in hospital Wednesday.

In a release, the RCMP confirmed plainclothes officers and members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team tried to arrest a man near Cooper Road and Harvey Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

They say shots were fired by police, and the Independent Investigations Office later confirmed the man was taken to hospital with critical injuries.

The IIO BC is now investigating the police's involvement in the incident.

The shooting happened near the CIBC branch at Orchard Park mall, but police have confirmed the arrest was not connected to any crime committed at the bank.