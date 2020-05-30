VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s police watchdog agency is investigating an incident that happened in Tsawwassen.

A photo taken by a resident of Tsatsu Shores Drive near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal shows a taxi cab from Delta Surrey Green Cab behind police tape. The photo was taken Saturday morning.

A spokesperson from the Independent Investigations Office confirmed the agency is investigating and more details will be released Saturday afternoon. Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for the Delta Police Department, said the force will release a statement on the incident Saturday.

The IIO is an independent civilian agency that investigates all police officer-related incidents in B.C. that result in serious harm or death, whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.