VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s police watchdog is investigating a collision that sent six people to hospital Sunday.

The crash happened on the Highway 1 exit at Brunette Avenue at about 9 a.m. The Independent Investigations Office says it's looking into the incident because an officer was conducting radar speed detection on the highway at the time.

"They observed a grey Dodge Charger allegedly speeding and attempted to conduct a traffic stop," the IIO said in a news release.

"The vehicle did not stop and exited the highway at Brunette Avenue, where it collided with another vehicle."

The IIO says the driver of the Dodge and all five people in the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital. The on and off ramps, plus the overpass at the Brunette exit, were all closed for several hours on Sunday because of the crash.

The IIO will investigate what role, if any, police action or inaction played in the injuries. Investigators are asking witnesses who saw or recorded the incident to call the IIO witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

With files from The Canadian Press