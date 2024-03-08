Police watchdog investigating after woman dies in Burnaby RCMP custody
British Columbia's police oversight agency is investigating after a woman died while in police custody in Burnaby.
The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. says it was notified of the death Thursday by the Burnaby RCMP.
According to statements released by the police watchdog and the local RCMP detachment, the woman was first arrested around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday, following a disturbance on Skyline Drive.
The suspect was held in police cells until the next morning, when she was released but arrested again at 9 a.m., less than an hour later, on suspicion of assault and causing a disturbance on Moscrop Street, near Deer Lake Parkway.
The RCMP says the woman was found unresponsive and not breathing during a regular check of her cell later that day.
"The woman received immediate medical attention but was pronounced deceased at the scene," according to police.
The IIO says its investigation will seek to confirm what happened leading up to and during the woman's arrest, and what role, if any, police actions or inactions may have played in her death.
The RCMP said it will not release any further information about the case "as the matter is now under investigation" by the provincial oversight agency.
The IIO is an independent police watchdog that investigates all officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death in B.C., whether or not there is any allegation of wrongdoing.
