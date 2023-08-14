Police watchdog investigating after officer shoots, seriously injures B.C. man

B.C.’s police oversight agency is investigating after a man was seriously injured in an officer-involved shooting in Grand Forks on Sunday.

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. described how the incident unfolded in a news release Monday.

According to information provided by RCMP, the office said, police were “made aware” of an allegedly stolen vehicle on Saturday, and the following morning attended a rural residence on Willow Road to follow up.

When police arrived around 9:50 a.m., a man reportedly entered the residence and refused to leave.

In its own statement, B.C. RCMP said it set up containment and called in additional officers, including members of the Emergency Response Team.

Mounties said “multiple attempts over several hours were made to have the man leave the home,” before he reportedly walked out carrying a weapon just before 5 p.m.

That’s when an officer “discharged their firearm striking him,” B.C. RCMP said.

The man was seriously injured, and was airlifted to hospital where he remains, according to the IIO.

The office is now seeking to confirm the details of the incident, including whether any weapons were present, and whether the police’s use of force was “reasonable, necessary and justified under the circumstances.”

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the IIO at 1-855-446-8477 or via the contact form on its website.